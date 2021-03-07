Police Stakes N10m For Information On Notorious Robber For Allegedly Killing Pregnant Woman,Two Kids

Published:

The IRT unit of the Nigerian Police is seeking the assistance of the general public to furnish it with necessary information that could lead to the arrest or a notorious robber who killed a pregnant woman and two children.

The Head of the Unit DCP Abba Kyari in an online post obtained by CKN News said all attempts made to apprehend the suspect has been unsuccessful so far

His post

"Friends, We have Finally made lots of Progress and traced this Notorious Ex-Convict Deadly Armed Robber who killed a Pregnant woman and 2 children Godwin Eseoghene Apenu to Oghara town Delta State where he is hiding now. He escaped from his house in Oghara to an unknown Location 2 days ago.

He escaped from Abuja to Lagos and now to Oghara Axis of Delta State. Pls our brothers and Sisters from that axis should be on the look out and call the Phone numbers attached to this Police Publication for information as 10million Naira Reward is on the ground as indicated below.

Thank you all."





