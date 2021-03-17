Police Restors Normalcy, Arrests 15 Warring Cultists In Ikosi, Ketu

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has restored normalcy to the Ikosi/Ketu area of Lagos State after a clash that occurred today Wednesday 17th March, 2021 at 6am amongst some suspected cult groups, Eye, Aiye and Buccaneer, as fifteen (15) suspects were arrested. Two (2) locally made pistols, some live cartridges, assorted charms etc were recovered from the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who had deployed policemen including the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and Taskforce to the area to quench the crisis and restor normalcy to the area, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the crisis was connected to the revenue generation at the Ketu fruits market; and efforts are in top gear to apprehend other fleeing members of the gangs that orchestrated crisis in the area.

The Commissioner of Police has however reiterated the command's commitment to fighting crimes and criminality, especially cultism, in the state. He stated that the command will harness all legitimate means to suppress cultists' activities in the area

