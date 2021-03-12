Police Prevents Destruction Of 22 BRT Buses By Irate Okada Riders In Lagos

Published:

In furtherance of the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, the operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), on Wednesday, 10th March, 2021, successfully prevented a reprisal attack on twenty two (22) BRT buses and robbery of passengers caught during the fracas that ensued after the accident, involving a BRT Bus and one motorcyclist, that occurred at Cement Bus-Stop along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The Commissioner of Police had ordered the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to lead the enforcement team to the accident scene where he discovered that a commercial motorcyclist, who lost control while using the BRT corridor, was crushed to death by an oncoming BRT bus which resulted to attacks by some motorcyclists and miscreants on all BRT buses and passengers in the area.





The RRS enforcement team was able to restore order and escorted the 22 BRT buses safely back to Oshodi terminal. The Commissioner of Police decried the flagrant disobedience of traffic rules by Okada Riders and motorists in the state especially plying the BRT corridors with impunity. He emphasised that such is unacceptable.

The police boss however directed that the hoodlums that orchestrated the attacks on BRT buses and brouhaha at cement area in Wednesday 10th March, 2021, be apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law as the command will not tolerate any act of lawlessness in any part of the state.

