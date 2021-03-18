Police Parades Alleged Kidnappers Of Owerri Bishop

Published:

The Imo State Police Command has arrested and paraded three persons allegedly involved in the kidnap of the Bishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Most Reverend Moses Chikwe.

Bishop Chikwe was kidnapped on December 27, 2020, along with his driver, at the World Bank area of Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Parading the suspects at the Police headquarters in Owerri, the Imo State Public Relations Officer Orlando Ikeokwu said preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects are indigenes of Awara in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

The Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Bishop Moses Chikwe.

Mr. Ikeokwu disclosed that the suspects were apprehended following a thorough investigation by the anti-kidnapping team and the quick intervention unit of the command.

He noted that the suspects had demanded a ransom of 10million naira from the church but were forced to release the Bishop from captivity four days after following intense pressure from the force.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

He was released on January 1, 2021, alongside some other kidnapped victims without paying a ransom.

His kidnap drew condemnation from the Christian Association of Nigeria, which described it as the height of wickedness.





