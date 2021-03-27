Police Inspector Rejects N1m Cash Bribe

Published:

Garba Rabo, an inspector attached to the Department of Operations Kano State Police Command, and Jamilu Alkasim attached to the Consumer Protection Council, Kano, have reportedly rejected the sum of N1 million offered to them as bribe.

The personnel while working at the Consumer Protection Council Task Force, got the information that expired goods worth billions of naira were kept in a warehouse.

The task force team stormed the warehouse and one N1 million was offered as bribe but they reportedly rejected it recovered the expired goods, the money as exhibit before arresting the suspect.

The agency commended the two personnel and decided to reciprocate by giving them an equivalent of the bribe they rejected.

While presenting them to the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, the Managing Director, Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) and acting Managing Director of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) Hon. DR Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, commended them for a good job.

Dan’Agundi called on the general public to continue to support the Police and appreciate those with outstanding performances.

Share This