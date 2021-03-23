Police Declare 18 Wanted Over Ebonyi Communal Clash

Published:





All 18 from Effium are accused of promoting intra-communal clash that’s ravaged the area for the past three years.





They are also wanted on charges that include murder, arson, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunitions, attempt to commit felony including cultism.





This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah and was made available





“The wanted persons are all indigenes of Effium\Ezza-Effium Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state,” said Odah.





“Handsome reward awaits any person with useful information that can lead to arrest of the suspects”, the statement read.





The state government mediated talks between the two clans to forge a peace pact.





However, the crisis which erupted earlier January 2021 was based on leadership tussle on the popular motor park in the area.





