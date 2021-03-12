Suspected Kidnappers Arrested With Human Parts In Delta State

Published:

The Special anti-kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad has arrested five suspected kidnappers in connection with murder of a 39-year-old woman, Joy Osameze, a farmer in Obiaruku Community, Delta State.

The police squad also recovered from the suspects, a bagco bag containing human skull and other human parts suspected to be that of the victim.

The Police boss gave the names of the suspects to include: Emmanuel Ojibe (18yrs, Osam Ogolime (21yrs), Ossai Reuben (22yrs) Odigili Chukwutem (33yrs) and Ukpaka Confidence (20yrs).

Their victim, Joy Osameze was abducted on her way back from farm at Abraka farm reserve.

