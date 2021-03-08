Police Arrest Several Partying Homosexuals In Anambra

Published:

Anambra State Police Command has arrested some unidentified number of suspected men alleged to be involved in gay activities at a hotel in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to Ukpo police station.



It was gathered that the suspects mostly men of different age brackets where arrested following a tip off of information from one of the workers.

An indigene of the community, who pleaded anonymity, explained that homosexuals were holding a party at the facility when trouble ensued, leading to the invitation of Policemen from Ukpo Police Division.



It was gathered that the suspects were taken to Police Anti-cult Office in Ukpo for further investigations.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra Police Command, CSP Haruna Mohammed, said the report of the incident has not come to his desk as of the time of filing this report.



Share This