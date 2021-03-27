Pictures From Otedola Bridge Petrol Tanker Inferno

Published:

CRASH ON OTEDOLA BRIDGE ALONG THE LAGOS-IBADAN CORRIDOR: TRAFFIC ADVISORY

The Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to advice the general public on the need for adequate planning of their trips for today for users of the Lagos-Ibadan Corridor.

This is as a result of a crash that led to an inferno involving about 7 vehicles on Otedola bridge on the outward Lagos section of the expressway which occurred at about 0218hrs in the early hours of the day, Saturday 27th March, 2021 has called for the need to adjust ones movement for the day.

The fire has been put off and LASEMA is currently clearing the obstructions.

The fire was extinguishes by men of Fire Service backed up by men of FRSC, Nigeria Police, LASTMA and other agencies around the scene of the inferno.

Therefore the Sector Commander Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide who is personally on ground supervising the removal of all obstructions wishes to advise the general public to have an adequate planning for their trips for those who cannot cancel their planned journeys.

We also advise that travellers can make use of alternative routes like Lateef Jakande Road, Marwa Garden through Otedola under bridge, Mobolaji Johnson Avenue, CMD Road to Otedola Housing Estate to their destination.

Please note that the corridor will be opened for use shortly.

FRSC wishes us safe journey to our various destination.

E-signed

Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi

FRSC Public Education Officer

27th March, 2021

