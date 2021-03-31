Pictures From Finals Of Lead City University VC Cup

Published:

The finals of the 14th edition of the Lead City University Ibadan Vice Chancellor's Cup was held on Tuesday with the Department of Economics, Office and Management beating the Faculty of Applied Science to lift the cup.

The event which was held at the ultra modern stadium of the University was witnessed by so many dignitaries of the institution including the Pro Chancellor Professor Owoeye,the Vice Chancellor Prof Kabiru Adeyemo, the Registrar .

Also in attendance were the Editor In Chief of CKN News ( donors of the trophies and medals ) Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu and other Senior Staff and students of the institution.

A lone goal separated the two teams .

In the third place match ,the Faculty of Keneslogy defeated Faculty of Law to win the Bronze medal.

The two weeks event also included other sports like table tennis, swimming, squash and athletics.

The 2 × 100 meters relay was won by Faculty of Law





While the Faculty of Science defeated the Faculty of Education in the female football category

These are pictures from the event .





