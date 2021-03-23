Peter Obi Calls For Immortalisation If Rev. Sister Who Died Rescuing School Children

Published:

The Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has called for the immortalisation of Rev. Sr. Dr. Henrietta Alokha, who died last year while rescuing school children during the explosion at Bethlehem Secondary School, Abule-Ado, on March 15, 2020.

While speaking at the farewell musical concert organised in her honour by the Holy Family Troupe in conjunction with Bethlehem Girls’ College Family at the Catholic Church of Nativity, Festac, Lagos, yesterday, Obi described Sr. Henritta as another St. Theresa of the Child Jesus.

In Obi’s words, “Like St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, she was at her little corner in the college taking extraordinary care of the students entrusted to her to the point of losing her life so that they might be safe. Such people need to be immortalized to show others that we can change the world from our little corners.”

Obi described her life as full of examples, “for us as a people,” he said, “she teaches us that we do not have to be presidents or governors to effect positive changes in the country. We can resolve to do our little chores as councillors, teachers, civil servants, mechanics, among others in a manner that is pleasing to God and humanity.”

One of the organisers of the event and the Troupe’s Musical Director, Mr. Orlando Chuks Okeke, said that the consensus to invite Mr. Peter Obi as the Guest of Honour was because of the similarities he shared with Henritta. According to him, like Sr. Henritta, Obi is passionate about education, the training of the young ones along the paths of rectitude as well as the inculcation of discipline and morals by example.

Share This