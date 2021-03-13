One Year After, Police Arrest Man That Kidnapped And Killed Chinese In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Adelaja Segun Moses, m, 26, of Emure, Ogun State, on Saturday 6th March, 2021 at about 2am, in Emuren Ogun State during a sting operation, for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of one Chinese national in February 2020.

The suspect, a strong member of Aiye Confraternity, and his cohort kidnapped the Chinese national at Okunowa, Ijebu, in Ogun State but was kept in their hideout at Otta-Agbowa Ikosi, Lagos State. They eventually killed the captive and dumped his corpse in Agbowa-Ikosi river. The corpse has not been recovered up till date.

The suspect has confessed that other members of the gang have been arrested by the Intelligence Responses Team, Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the command's Strike Team that arrested Adelaja Segun Moses to work with the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on the investigation into the case. He further assured that Lagos State will be hot for criminals and "bad boys" who venture into criminal activities in the state.





