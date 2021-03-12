Obi Revolutionised Education Sector Of Anambra ...Fr Ebubemuonso

Published:

The Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Rev Fr Emmanuel Obimma, has described the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, as an educational reformer, who brought about tremendous revolution in the education sector of Anambra State.

Speaking on Thursday, March 11, during the grand opening ceremony of Holy Ghost British Academy, Obosi, a school the priest founded, he praised Obi for resurrecting the education sector of the State which he said, hung on life support before Obi came into power.

Fr Obimma, popularly known as Ebubemuonso, said Obi’s handover of mission schools back to the church, marked a new era of educational reforms in the State. He further testified that not only invested in schools, but also, helped many students to reach their full potentials in life.

The cleric prayed God bless Obi and give him a bigger platform from where he can touch more lives.

Addressing journalists after the event, Obi said he was always excited about things that helped the development of the human person, especially education. He stated that, as he has always done, that investment in education is the best investment any nation desiring development can make.

He also praised Obimma for setting up the institution to cater for the educational needs of children.

The Principal of the School, who also benefitted from Obi’s scholarship largesse, Mrs. Ezeibeanu Stephanie Ozioma, appreciated Obi for his magnanimity and prayed God to continue blessing him.

Other dignitaries at the event were the Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace Valerian Okeke; the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, represented by Anambra Chief of Staff, Primus Odili; Senators Uche Ekwunife, Ifeanyi Uba; many gubernatorial aspirants, traditional rulers and clergymen.

