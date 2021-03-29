Notorious Gunrunners And Suppliers Of Arms To Bandits Arrested With 8 SMG Rifles

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested three notorious suspects who have been supplying firearms to bandits operating in Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger states.

The suspects were identified as James Dungs and Oga Joseph from Plateau State. The third suspect Justine Oruadem was killed during the operation.

The operation was carried out on Friday, March 26, by a combined team of the Federal Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Special Tactical Squad (STS), Tactical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and operatives of Operation Yaki attached to Kaduna State Police Command.

It was gathered that the Force Intelligence Bureau got credible information that some armed men connecting Kaduna were heading for Niger and Zamfara states to carry out some deadly attacks.

The police trailed the suspects and intercepted them in a Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number LGT 582 JL at the Saminaka area of Kaduna state.

Upon sighting the police, the armed men opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate. Some of the suspects escaped into the forest, but three were not lucky as they were brought down.

Some arms and ammunition were recovered from their vehicle. They include 8 SMG rifles, one Barretta pistol, 11 AK47 Magazines, 50 rounds of live ammunition.

The remains of the dead suspect have been deposited in Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital mortuary in Kaduna state.

However, the police joint crack teams assured that other members of the gang now on the run would be arrested and prosecuted soon.

Spokeperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued Sunday, March 28, said investigation is ongoing.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the matter has been launched and the remaining suspect confessed to be transporting the arms and ammunitions to Bandits In Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara and Katsina States,” he said.

