NNPC Denies Petrol Price Hike As PPRA Deletes New Price Templates From Its Site

A petrol pricing template announcing an increase in the retail price of petrol earlier posted online by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has been deleted.

PPPRA had on Thursday night published the template on its website but deleted it on Friday morning amid the outrage over the price increase.

According to the template, retail price was recommended between N209.61 and N212.61 per litre while landing cost of petrol was put at N189.61.

The ex-depot price, which is the rate marketers get the product, was fixed at N206.42





However, shortly after the increase was announced, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) insisted there will be no increase in the ex-depot price of petrol in March.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Friday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, maintained that there is no increment in the price of petrol this month

