NIPR President Visits Newly Appointed NASPRI Ag Director , Col Yusuf

Published:

The President Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information NASPRI. The event took place at the acting Commandant's office today 26 Mar 21.

The visit according to the president was to officially welcome the newly appointed Acting Commandant of the School, Colonel Aliyu Yusuf. He described Colonel Yusuf as a dedicated senior officer who showed commitment to the Institute and assured him of support whenever the need arises.

While responding, the Acting Commandant seek for collaborations with the Institute on the area of training as the school is making progress to transform into Monotechnic.

Mallam Sirajo also addressed the newly inducted officers into the Institute who are currently undergoing Young Officers' Course.

The president was accompanied by members of the governing council of NIPR.

Share This