Nigerian Leaders Salute Olusegun Obasanjo At 84 ( See Tributes)

Several Nigerians are today celebrating Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo who turned 84 today





Atiku Abubakar

"On behalf of my family, I wish our great leader and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a warm birthday celebration. It is to the glory of the Almighty that you are celebrating today, and it is my fervent prayer that you shall live longer.

In your lifetime, Nigeria shall be great again. I wish you many happy returns and congratulations, Sir."





Ex Governor Dakwambo

"Happy birthday to one of Nigeria’s most selfless patriots alive! Former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Wishing baba, many more years of service."





Kingsley Moghalu

"Happy 84th birthday to elder statesman and former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Best wishes for many more years of service to Baba!"





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

"Happy 84th birthday to our former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health, guidance and protection."

