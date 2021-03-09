Nigerian , Two Others Win French Award

Published:

Three wonderful and innovative African women who are changing the narrative by taking giant steps in Africa's technology ecosystem, a sector in which women are still under-represented.

Margaret Entrepreneur Africa:

Nneile Nkholise (from South Africa), Co-Founder & CEO 3DIMO, which automates the analysis of livestock data to monitor animal health. This in-app generates a universally traceable digital identification of each cow linked to a farmer and will provide the farmer with a tool to record animal vaccinations, movements and inventory control.

Margaret Intrapreneur Africa:

Eloho Omame (from Nigeria), Founder FirstCheck Africa (ex-MD Endeavor Nigeria), is piloting a fund with a community of women business angels and investors, focused on women, to make it easier for African women entrepreneurs in the digital world to raise capital.

Margaret Junior Africa:

Xaviera Kowo (from Cameroon), 18, Programmer, who has developed a waste treatment robot. Capable of picking up debris on its way to transport it to a defined area (garbage garbage cans, recycling center...), in record time.

