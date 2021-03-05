Nigeria To Begin COVID-19 Vaccination On Friday

Published:

Nigeria will commence the vaccination against COVID-19 on Friday, the Federal Government said two days after it received the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, announced this on Thursday at a presidential briefing held at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital. He revealed that the government would kick-off the exercise at the National Hospital in Abuja where the frontline health workers there would be the first set of people to be vaccinated.

Shuaib also hinted that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, would also take their vaccine shots a day after the health workers were administered the vaccines. Although he noted that the actual time for the inoculation of the two leaders would be communicated soon, he disclosed that members of the Federal Executive Council would be vaccinated on Monday.





They include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, and ministers among others.

