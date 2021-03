Published:

A lady, identified as Fatima Ibrahim, has reportedly burnt to death by her husband's first wife in Minna, Niger State.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, about seven weeks after her wedding.

The jealous first wife was said to have gone to Fatima's house and beaten her to pulp before locking her up inside her room and setting it on fire, burning her to death.

The deceased will be buried today.

