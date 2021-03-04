New African Social Media Platform Takes On Facebook, Twitter & Linkedin

Published:

Perisscope is a social network built to connect African professionals at home and in the diaspora. It highlights and emphasizes the African professional community around the world and aims to create meaningful connections that result in new enterprises and career opportunities for members. The founder Hawkins Orjai is a member of the African diaspora in the United States, and the platform has been launched in collaboration with prominent business leaders in Nigeria and South Africa.

The platform is a tool to help Africans market themselves to local and international employers, clients, vendors, and share their personal brand. A better way for friends, family, and communities to collaborate, create lasting connections, inspire one another, share knowledge, and to support the growth of African professionals.

As well as providing a platform that allows users to perform standard social media functions such as adding / sharing photos, videos, blog posting, and Q & A. Perisscope vision is to change the landscape of social media for Africans.

“As a proud member of the African diaspora in the U.S., I have known for a long time of the need for a truly Afro-centric social media platform which promotes our culture and allows it to flourish. We created Perisscope to meet this need whilst providing a platform for individual Africans to build their networks and grasp more opportunities.” Hawkins Orjai, Founder and CEO of Perisscope.

Perisscope combines the current functionalities of today’s major social media platforms:

● Perisscope users can join communities and participate in cultural dialogue to expand their ideas, helping them to get inspired, raise awareness, build trust, and to bring social value to local communities. The only social media that integrates Sports Live score, allowing it

● Like Facebook, users can share text posts, links, images, and videos with their Perisscope friends. They can follow their favorite celebrities and brands and react to posts.

● Like Twitter, Perisscope is a microblogging and social networking service where users can post and interact with trending topics and engage in relevant conversations.

● Like LinkedIn, Perisscope members can expand their professional connections and share their professional expertise on the platform, through showcasing their portfolios, publishing blog posts, and searching and applying for jobs.

Periscope is an Afro-centric social media platform, which aims to connect communities at home and with the diaspora. The platform combines the functionalities of today’s major social media platforms in a way that highlights the richness of African culture. Learn more about Perisscope here.

