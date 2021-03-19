More Than 60% Cross River Secondary Schoolgirls Are Not Virgins ...Governor’s Aide

Published:

The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Education, Castro Ezama, has said more than 60% of the girl child in secondary schools in Cross River State are not virgins.





Exams said this during a programme on FAD FM Radio in Calabar monitored by Daily Trust while speaking on government’s effort to improve the standard of education in the state.





He said there was high level of promiscuity and permissiveness amongst students in the state. “50 or 60% of girls in our secondary schools are not virgins. And this is not good for the image of the state and of education.”





However, a councillor representing Ward 7 in Bakassi Local Government Area, Grace Bassey, said such a statement was demeaning of the girl child. She ruled the statement which highlighted sexual issues about girls while excluding the boy child, stressing that it was “totally unacceptable” and should be condemned.

Share This