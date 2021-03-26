Man Spent One Year In Detention For Criticising And Threatening Buhari

Published:

The Presidency has reacted to reports that a Nigerian pharmacist, Solomon Akuma, has been remanded in prison for criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari.

A report by Sahara Reporters disclosed that Solomon has been in detention for over a year for criticising Buhari.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, March 24, but was denied bail.

However, reacting, Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad said contrary to the claim, Solomon was arraigned in court for saying he would pay an assassin to kill President Buhari and his former Chief of Staff.

Bashir on his Twitter page wrote: “For criticizing Buhari? No, a few 100s criticize the President on daily, nothing has ever happened to them.

“For Akuma, it is not an issue of criticism, he publicly said that he will pay an assassin to kill the President and late CoS. We all ought to know, there is a price for that.”





