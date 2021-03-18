Man Caught On Trending Video Masturbating In Lagos Public Bus Is Not A Policeman..CP

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the man allegedly caught in the viral video where a lady vidoed and accused him of masturbating in a commercial vehicle on 13th March, 2021 has been identified.

The man, simply identified as Mr Matthew, who assaulted the lady, one Olajumoke Okeyemi, for correcting his actions and act of sexual harassment in a public vehicle, is a driver employed by GTC Laundry Services, along Channels TV Road, Isheri, not a police personnel as he claimed during the "drama" in the video.

Mr Matthew was in a commercial bus moving from OPIC Estate Isheri to Mowe with the lady when the suspect resorted to verbal abuse and attempted to physically assault the lady for recoding his criminal and indecent act on her phone. But for reasons best known to the suspect, Mr Matthew, impersonated to be a police officer.

The Lagos State Police Command, in collaboration with the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, Alausa, Ikeja, have commenced investigation into the matter and intensified efforts to arrest the suspect.

Incidentally, the suspect has also been identified by some other women who had similar experiences with the same Mr Matthew in previous years along the same route. The concerned women have made series of comments on the social media which will assist the police in their investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has however condemned such inhuman, immoral and criminal act of Mr Matthew who, with his careless and unguided utterances, dragged the name of the Nigeria Police Force in the mud. He warned that such an act constituents an offence under the law and will not be tolerated.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered the Gender Unit of the Command to expedite action on the case, arrest the suspect and commence proper investigation so as to maintain sanity in our society and discourage others from engaging in such heinous act.

