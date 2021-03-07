6 Year Old Girl Who Survived A Massive Flood By Clinging To A Tree 23 Years Ago Now A Police Officer in China ( Pictures)

Published:

In 1998, when severe floods hit areas around the Yangtze River, destroying many homes and taking many lives, a six-year-old girl clung to a tree trunk to survive in Xianning City, central China's Hubei Province. It took around nine hours before Jiang Shan was rescued by Wang Minghua, an officer of the People's Armed Police Force. Unfortunately, Jiang's mother, grandmother and grandfather were all swept away by floodwater.

Now a police officer in #Wuhan, Hubei Province, Jiang has fulfilled a childhood dream that began when she was "saved by armed police firefighters who put their own lives aside." She vigorously devoted herself to the city's battle against #COVID19 last year in such routine work as taking people's temperatures and ensuring epidemic prevention measures in place. #coronavirus #floodfighting #PAP

"It was really gut-wrenching to watch the numbers of patients go up each day," Jiang said in tears when meeting Wang again. "I didn't want them to go through the pain I had. I haven't let you down."

