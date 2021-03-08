Late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister Son Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Music Label CEO

Published:

Barry Jhay, son of the late legendary fuji maestro, Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister has been allegedly arrested in connection to the death of his record label boss, Kashy Godson in Ghana.

The Cash Nation Entertainment CEO was found dead on March 7, 2021, with many linking his death to suicide.

However, there seems to be a new development regarding how he died following the arrest of his label’s frontline artiste, Barry Jhay.

Prior to his demise, Barry Jhay whose name is Oluwakayode Junior Balogun and Kashy Godson reportedly had a misunderstanding that led to a fight.

Following the fight, Barry Jhay uploaded a video of his bloodied mouth on his Twitter page.

In the video, he was heard lamenting about the difference that transpired between the two.

A source said that it was shortly after that the news of the Cash Nation boss’ death surfaced online.

A guy named Rina (Kashy Godson’s brother) however has shared some vital details via his Whatsapp status in respect to how the Cash Nation CEO died. He posted;

A friend of Kashy Godson also shared a chat regarding the cause of his death as well. The chat;

As of the time of filing this report, Barry Jhay’s management has not responded to the allegation.

Barry Jhay was born in Ibadan in Oyo state, a state in the southwestern part of Nigeria predominantly occupied by the Yorubas.

His real name is Oluwakayode Junior Balogun, but he is fondly called by his stage name, Barry Jhay.

Barry Jhay was born on 13th February 1993.

His father is the renowned Fuji singer, Sikiru Ololade Ayinde Balogun, simply known as Ayinde Barrister and his mother is the daughter of another music legend, late IK Dairo.

Barry attended nursery and primary school but didn’t get up to the university level cause he was not able to understand any other thing aside from music production and sound engineering

