LASG Clears Apapa Port Of Trucks, Introduces Electronic Calling System

Lagos State Government and NPA, last Tuesday, disclosed plans to finally commence a three month trial on enforcement and compliance of electronic-Call-Up System from February 27, 2021, as part of measures to ensure the free flow of traffic in Apapa access port areas and environs.

Following which the Governor of Lagos state. Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu constituted the Lagos State Special Traffic Management Enforcement Team, saddled with the responsibility of resolving the incessant gridlock that has plagued Apapa and its environs.

Decorum and sanity seems to have returned to all the access roads within Apapa axis following the enforcement by task force set up by LASG

