LASEMA , Others Put Out Otedola Tanker Inferno

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA , have restored vehicular movement to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after an early morning tanker explosion.

Responders were about concluding the recovery of a truck laden with 40 ft container that fell last night at Otedola Bridge, inward Berger, when a tanker about 300 metres away from the fallen truck exploded at about 2:45a.m this morning.

The tanker had collided with a truck while moving inward Berger and exploded immediately.

No casualty was recorded. The Agency's Responders, including its Fire Team and Lagos State Fire Service , jointly put out the fire and salvaged a tanker with registration number KJA 662 YA, laden with 33,000 litres of petrol

Fire affected the following:

✓a tanker laden with diesel with plate no KSF-269 XY

✓a 40ft containerized truck with plate no ENU-814 YS

✓a tanker loaded with diesel with plate no KSF-271 XY

✓a car burnt beyond recognition

✓a six tyre truck burnt beyond recognition

✓a 20ft containerized truck .

