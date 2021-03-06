Lagos Was Heading In The Wrong Direction Under Ambode.Tinubu

Published:

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said that Lagos State headed in the wrong direction between 2017 and 2018.

Though he did not mention any name, that was the governorship era of Akinwunmi Ambode in Lagos.

Tinubu said this during the inauguration of the Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge in Lagos State on Friday.

The construction of the flyover bridge at Pen Cinema begun under Ambode’s administration but he was absent during the inauguration.

The APC national leader said the “wrong direction” that the state was moving towards led to the decision of political leaders to replace Ambode.

According to him, many political leaders were initially skeptical about the choice of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat, but they were later convinced.

He also described the loss of Ambode in a primary election to Sanwo-Olu as “historical”.

Tinubu said, “Sometimes in 2017-2018, the ship of this state seems to have headed in a very wrong direction. History had it that we came together, an election came and we chose a democratically-elected government of the people, our people, and for the people. They say ‘who is Babajide Sanwo-Olu’? We said, ‘you will find out’.

“Ever since Babajide became the captain of the ship of our state, he has turned it round to the right direction of progress, development, and good leadership quality.

“Both of you (Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat) and the entire cabinet have demonstrated unequal determination to redevelop, rebuild for the people of Lagos. You have made us seen a fine and determined government for the progress and quality of life of our people.

“We have a team led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, partnered with Hamzat, and it is a team of great performers and doers. Building Lagos back for progress to showcase needs a focused government.

“Out of adversity, you make prosperity. Instead of showing demonstration and frustration, you put your hands on the plough. Since then, Lagos State has become one giant construction site throughout the nation. We thank you for not letting us down.”

Sanwo-Olu said the Pen Cinema Bridge, a dual carriageway, named after Bola Tinubu, is designed to free the traffic logjam in the area.

