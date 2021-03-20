Lagos Gay Man Who Lured Victim From Abuja Arrested

Published:

Police in Lagos have arrested a man named Jane Otubo, 28, of No 3, Eniola Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi for alleged homosexuality.

Lagos police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Adejobi said Otubo, a foodstuff trader, who hailed from Enugu State, was arrested Thursday at his residence in Oshodi, Lagos.

The suspected gay man had invited one Francis Azeez, who resides at Gwagwalada Area of Abuja, and paid for his transportation to Lagos, with a promise to assist him.

Trouble, however, broke out when Otubo made attempts to have unlawful carnal knowledge of Azeez, who had spent a week with him.

The victim, who resisted the suspect, made efforts to escape to Abuja the following morning, but was assaulted several times by his host.

This attracted neighbours’ attention who then informed the police.

According to the police, the suspect’s landlord, popularly called Alfa, confirmed the allegation that his tenant has been indulging in acts of homosexuality and that he has been settling issues relating to his improper and criminal acts.

In a related development, police operatives attached to Ago Okota Division in Lagos have arrested a suspected serial rapist, Onuorah Obi, of No 1, Buhari Oloto Street, Ago Okota, Lagos.

Mr Obi was arrested on Wednesday at 6.30 p.m. at his residence in Ago-Okota.

A 25-year-old female victim of Ago Okota reported that the suspect raped her, took nude pictures and recorded videos of her.

The police swung into action and arrested the suspect, and his phone, which was confiscated by the police, had the nude pictures and videos of the victim.

Lagos police commissioner Hakeem Odumosu condemned the alleged crimes and ordered that the cases be transferred to the gender unit of the Command, Adejobi said in the statement.





