Lagos CP Commissions New Police Library

Published:

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN and CP Hakeem Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, today Wednesday, 3rd February, 2021,commissioned the newly renovated police law library that was donated by the Lagos State Government, at State CID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos.





The Attorney-General of Lagos State, who represented the Lagos State Government, emphasised the need to update police lawyers and work with the Lagos State Police Command on better Criminal Justice Administration in the state.





He further promised that the Lagos State Govenrment will do everything possible towards quick dispensation of justice and improving on the Criminal Justice System of the state in general.





The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commending the Lagos State Government for its supports to the police command in all areas, reassured the Government and the good people of Lagos State of adequate security and quick dispensation of justice since the police lawyers in the command are better grounded in the laws and regulations of Lagos State; and have better access to relevant law books and literatures which will upgrade their knowledge in the legal framework of Lagos State.





The Officer in Charge of the police Legal Unit of the command, SP Yetunde Cardoso, appreciated the Govenrment and the Commissioner of Police for their supports to the legal unit, that the union will not disappont them as the unit will definitely be better with the new library.





The event was witnessed by the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, Mrs Adeyinka Adeyemi, DCP Ahmed Kontangora, DC operations, Lagos, DCP Yetunde Longe, former DC CID Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, DC CID Panti, Oba Owolabi Adeniyi, the Oba of Igbobi-Sabe Yaba and the Chairman Yaba LCDA, Hon Omiyale Kayode.





The command, with the new development in its legal unit, will remain resolute in enforcing all laws and regulations in the state with a view to improving the security architecture of Lagos State.









Share This