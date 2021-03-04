Lady Tattooed Bola Ahmed Tinubu On Her Body

Published:

An unidentified lady has tattooed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on her body.

The picture of the lady trending on social media also had her inscribing his date of birth.

She topped it with another inscription "Oga Eko " meaning Lagos Lord

No one knows how the APC Chieftain could react to the act.

While some on social media described her act as an attempt to attract the attention of the politician for Financial gains others saw it as her personal business.

In recent time some fans have been seen inscribing tattoos of their favourite celebrities.

One of them tattooed crossover dresser Bobrisky on his arm.

The act fetched N1m from the social media Celebrity

