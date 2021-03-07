Kingship Tussle Tears Residents Of Osinbajo’s Hometown Apart

Published:

There was pandemonium in Ikenne-Remo, the hometown of the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Ogun State, as some residents clashed over a traditional festival.



It was gathered that trouble started after the reigning monarch sent a town crier to inform the residents of the plan to mark this year’s edition of a traditional festival known as “Jabajaba”.

The development was said not to have gone down well with opponents of the monarch, who allegedly attacked the town crier and seized his gong.

The aggrieved members were also said to have accused the Oba of trying to forcefully fence off a piece of land where traditional rites are performed in the town.

Those in the camp of the monarch were said to have fought back, leading to a commotion.

Many houses were reportedly destroyed while some persons sustained injuries.

The Spokesman of the Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Saturday night confirmed the development, saying six people had been arrested.

According to him, policemen led by the Area Commander of Shagamu brought the situation under control.

He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had moved to the town for an on-the-spot assessment and peace talk.

He said the CP met separately with the opposing sides, and warned them to eschew violence and follow the due process of the law to resolve their differences.

Oyeyemi said the suspects – Olasunkanmi Enigbokan, Oluwashina Kafisanwo, Olusegun Odukoya, Lawal Adebayo, Suraju Animashun and Qudus Mabadeje were arrested with dangerous weapons and assorted charms and have confessed to the offence .

“While the CP and his entourage were still on the peace mission within the town, information was received that some people suspected to be hired thugs and Agbekoyas, popular Yoruba hunters’ group, were shooting sporadically in retaliation against their properties allegedly damaged, and in the process, injured about four people. The CP there and then ordered that they should be chased and brought to book.

“The CP has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and prosecution. He has further warned that anybody caught with offensive weapons or attempting to harm any person or destroy any property will be dealt with decisively.

“However, peace is gradually returning to the town as more policemen have been deployed to beef up security in the town ” he said.

It was gathered that there is a litigation over the occupancy of the throne.



