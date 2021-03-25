Killer Of Kogi PDP Women Leader Sentenced To Mere 12 Year Imprisonment By Lokoja Court

Published:

A High Court sitting in Idah, Kogi State, has onvicted and sentenced one Ocholi Edicha to 12 years and six months in prison for the killing of the state Peoples Democratic Party Women leader, Mrs Salome Abuh.

The defendant was arraigned on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

The prosecution in proving his case called five witnesses.

The court agreed with the oral testimony and witnesses’ accounts, alongside statement made to the police and held it to be sufficient to secure the conviction of the defendant.

The defendant denied making statement to the Nigeria police but accepted some aspect of his statement. His confessional statement was admitted by the court.

Recall that Abuh was on 18th November, 2019, shot and set ablaze at her resident in the Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area, Kogi State.

The court convicted and sentenced the defendant to 12 years and 6 months imprisonment for the offences.

Meanwhile lawyers from be the state Ministry of Justice have vowed to challenge the ruling, saying it was not enough punishment for the offenses.

One of them, Otigbe Joseph, said the judgment was a surprise and “cannot be equated to the offence committed which bothered on killing.”

