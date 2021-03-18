Katsina Whistleblower Granted Bail After Several Weeks Of Detention

Published:

A Federal High court in Kano has granted bail to Mahdi Shehu who pleaded not guilty to all the six count charges filed against him by the Katsina State Government.

Justice Ambrose Lewis Allagoa, the presiding judge, however, said the accused should be remanded in correctional service pending the fulfilment of his bail condition.

He was granted bail of N10 million and one surety in like some. The court said the surety must be a resident of Kano who has a landed property.

The matter was adjourned to May 19th for continuation of trial.





