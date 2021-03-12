Kaduna Students Abduction: They Left The Boys And Went Away With The Female Students....Govt Official

Published:

An unspecified number of female students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in the Mando in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been abducted by unknown gunmen.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan presented the 2020 security situation reports to the state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

The incident occurred in the early hours of today, Friday.

It was learnt that most affected were female students as their male counterparts were not taken away.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident and said an investigation is ongoing.

Also, the Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, ASP, confirmed the attack, noting that it took place last night.

Aruwan had presented 2020 security report to Governor El-Rufai on Wednesday.

In that report, the commissioner had said bandits killed no fewer than 937 persons, kidnapped 1,972 persons, and rustled 7,195 cattle in the state in 2020.

During the event, governor Nasir El-Rufai had insisted that his administration had no room for negotiation or granting amnesty to bandits.

Federal School of Forestry in Mando area not far off from the Nigerian Defence Academy

