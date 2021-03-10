Irate Youths Set Police Station Ablaze In Imo State

Published:

Panic engulfed Imo State on Tuesday morning as Irete youths razed the Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area Divisional Police headquarters situated at Ishinweke town.





The setting ablaze of the police station was an offshoot of the alleged killing of a youth in the area by a police officer. Two other cops sustained injuries in the incident.





When contacted, a police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.





Ikeokwu said that policemen who went for an arrest in the area were attacked by the youths.





He also said two policemen were injured, adding that the youths freed a suspect.





The PPRO said a stray bullet hit one of the youths and he later died in a hospital.





Ikeokwu said more policemen had been deployed to the station, adding that the state Commissioner of police, Narisu Muhammed, had ordered investigation into the arson and manslaughter incident.

