The former Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike Umuahia Prof Francis Otunta is Dead.

Prof Otunta died on Tuesday in a ghastly

accident in Abia State.

The former Vice Chancellor concluded his term few weeks ago

His death has left his family in shock.

CKN News could not ascertain if it was a lone accident as the Lexus Jeep in which he was travelling was shattered on impact





