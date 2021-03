Published:

Governor Ikpeazu Ikpeazu of Abia State has renamed the popular Faulks road Aba after former Governor of old Imo State Late Sam Mbakwe

This according to Abia State Commissioner for Information John Okiyi followed a request made by a student of Danijoy International School, Umuahia, during the Governor’s lecture on “Building a new Nigeria through Democratic Leadership” today.





Details later...

Share This