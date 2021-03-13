Ikoyi Lekki Bridge Is Safe...Lagos CP

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has deemed it necessary to allay the fears of the general public, particularly Lagosians on the trending fake news that Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge has become a kidnappers' den and security threat to people who live around the axis and those plying the route.





The Police Command is taken aback with the news making waves on the social media that the bridge has been dangerous and deadly as many have been kidnapped along the bridge and some ransoms paid. This fake news has been circulated repeatedly on the social media, hence the command's refuter to clear the air.





The command wishes to state categorically that no kidnapping or information about kidnapping incident in the area has been recorded by the command, either on the 12th March, 2021, as being speculated, or before the date, contrary to the rumours being peddled by mischief makers for reasons best known to them. The link bridge has ever felt heavy presence of the police as the Rapid Response Squad's team and operatives attached to Ikoyi Division have 24 hour pin down point and a makeshift structure as operational room at a strategic location along the bridge plus the deployment of one serviceable Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) to solidity the security arrangement of the area.





The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has appealed to the general public to disregard the news and move freely on all roads and in all areas of Lagos State as no road or area has been declared a "No Go Area" in the state. The police boss has also reaffirmed that adequate deployment has been done to fortify security, both covert and overt, across the length and breadth of Lagos State.





He however warned mischief makers and those peddling fake news to desist or be made to face full wrath of the law. He reminded them that sharing or peddling fake news and information on social media platforms is tantamount to gross violation of the provisions of the extant laws of the land and it is hereby criminal.





