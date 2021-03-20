Igboho's Statement: Arewa Youths Give Yorubas 72 Hours To Leave North

Published:

A Northern group, Arewa Youth Assembly, has given Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, 72 hours to move Yoruba indigenes from the north.

The group gave the ultimatum while reacting to the statement credited to Sunday Igboho on Wednesday, March 18 where he said the time had come for the actualization of the Yoruba Nation.

Igboho was quoted as saying this

"Starting from now, we don't want herdsmen in our land to disturb our farms again. If we meet any killer herdsmen, we are going to face and destroy them.

If any police attack us for that, we are ready for them. We don't want Nigeria again, but Yoruba nation. There is no essence for one Nigeria when major resources in the country are in the hands of the northerners.

Enough is enough, no going back… we are not scared of anybody; these killer herders are taking over our land and they are killing us''

Reacting to Igboho's statement, the Northern youth group in a statement released by its speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, asked Igboho to move all Yorubas from the North within 72 hours.

"One Mr. Sunday Igboho issued a press statement in which he was quoted as saying enough is enough; that the time for Yoruba nation is now, that they will no longer accommodate and accept the presence of Northerners.

The constitution of the country has made it crystal clear that any Nigerian can live in any part of the country, irrespective of his or her religious and tribal placements.

We are hereby giving him the ultimatum of 72 hours to move his people out or we will be forced to take necessary actions by personally taking the responsibility of getting his people back home," the statement read in part

The Northern group said that it still affirms its position as a law-abiding civil youth organization, adding that it would not fold its arm and watch innocent Nigerians being threatened by individuals who have no regard and respect for the law.

