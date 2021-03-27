I Want My Daughter’s Killers Executed .. Father Of Minna Slain Bride

Published:

A twenty-four-year-old Amina Aliyu has been accused of killing her co-wife, Fatima Aliyu, fifty days after the deceased got married to her husband in Minna.

The incident happened on Tuesday about six weeks after the deceased got married to the Niger State indigene.

The same woman, according to the husband, is suspected to have killed her two step daughters in 2018.

The first wife, Amina, who was accused of Jealousy, reportedly beat her co-wife to death, locked the house, and burnt the house.

A family source of the deceased who pleaded for anonymity while narrating the incident said the two wives were not living in the same house.

“They were not living in the same house but the first wife went to her house which is not far and beat her to death before locking her room up and setting her ablaze”, he said.

But the husband, Aliyu Abdullahi Dayi, said though he has not recorded any case of violence against his first wife, the manner at which she killed the new wife suggested that she was responsible for the death of his two daughters who died in a fire incident in 2018.

While narrating what happened, Dabi said he was not around when the incident happened but someone called him around 3pm on Tuesday that there was fire outbreak in the house and he went to the house immediately but didn’t see any sign of fire incident outside but when he went in, he met the wife dead.

“From my observation, she was hit on different parts of her body. Unfortunately, when they tried to burn the house with her corpse, the house didn’t burn.

“When I discovered she was dead, we reported at the Tundun Wada police station. All accusing fingers were pointed at my wife as the prime suspect. In fact, my first wife killed her,” he said.

On why they suspected the first wife, Dabi further explained that the mystery behind the death of his two daughters, the first and second born, on November 28, 2018, made his first wife the prime suspect and believed that she killed those innocent girls.

According to him, “I married her on 30th May, 2015, and she hasn’t been violent before. I divorced my other wife in 2016 but lost 2 of my children, Fatimah and Salamatu Aliyu, on 28th November, 2018, in a fire incident. And now that my new wife has died, I’m now suspecting her. What happened was purely a case of jealousy, and she didn’t reject the wife when I married her.”

He added that he has left the case with the police and he will allow the law to take its full course on the matter.

Meanwhile, Niger State Police Command, through the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, has confirmed the incident, saying the case was reported to the command by one Bello Lawal.

“Immediately the information was received, the command swung into action and arrested Amina Aliyu, 24, a senior co-wife to the deceased who was alleged to have killed the deceased with a pestle by a witness who is also a sister to the suspect.

“The exhibit used was recovered while investigation has commenced and the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the PPRO said.

Share This