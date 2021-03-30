I Killed My Mother Because My Pastor Told Me She Is A Witch..Female Suspect

Published:

A 30-year-old woman, Blessing Jimoh, has been arrested by policemen in Ondo State for allegedly killing her mother, Ijeoma Odo.

Blessing, who was said to have cut off the woman’s neck, said she killed her mother with a cutlass after a Pastor said her mother was a witch.

She alleged that her mother inflicted her with madness.

She was paraded alongside other criminals in Akure.

Blessing said she has four children and committed the crime while they were working at the farm in Ile-Iluji area.

She claimed to be mentally unstable when she committed the crime.

According to her, “It was something doing me that make me kill my mother. I am not happy with what I did.

“I cut her neck with a cutlass. It was a Pastor that said she was a witch and l went to beg her. My mother is from Enugu State.”

Ondo Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

