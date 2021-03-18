I Couldn't Sleep During The Kidnap Of Two OOU Students...Gov Abiodun

Published:

Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday said he had sleepless night over abduction of the two female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), abducted last Sunday night at the institution’s campus in Aiyetoro, Yewa North Local Government area of the state.

Abiodun, who disclosed that he was personally touched as a father by the abduction, explained that he had no option than to activate all the state’s security apparatus towards ensuring that the students were rescued unhurt and without any ransom paid.

The governor stated this in Abeokuta, the state capital while receiving in audience, the two female students: Adeyemo Oluwaseun Precious and Oyefule Oluwatosin Abiola who were presented to him after they were successfully rescued by the police.

Abiodun, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odusile, commended personnel of the state Police Command as well as other security agencies for their swift response which he said led to the quick rescue of the OOU girls 48 hours after their abduction.

Reiterating that his administration will continue to ensure security of lives and property, particularly those of the students in primary, secondary schools and higher institutions across the state, the governor advised residents and students alike to also take personal responsibility towards ensuring their own safety.

He said no ransom was paid before securing the abducted students unhurt, adding that he has since ordered that security be beefed up in all schools across the state.

In her comments, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker said the rescued students have been subjected to thorough medical examinations since Tuesday night when they were rescued, stressing that none of them has ever shown need for any health concerns and that they have been vaccinated accordingly.

It would be recalled that gunmen had around 9: 30p.m last Sunday night, stormed the residence of the two OOU students in Aiyetoro, where they abducted the duo of Precious, a 300 – level student of Forestry and Wildlife Management and Abisola, a 300-level student of Agricultural Economics.

Their abductors had also demanded for a total sum of N50 million ransom before the police eventually rescued them Tuesday night.

Share This