How To Register For FG COVID-19 Vaccination

The federal government, on Monday, asked Nigerians to register for COVID-19 vaccination via the portal of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Nigeria is expected to receive 3.92m doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 2, from COVAX.

According to the NPHCDA, the delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine is part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to Nigeria in batches “over the next months by the COVAX facility.”

“Please visit the website http://nphcda.gov.ng and click on ‘COVID-19 Vaccination e-registration’ to register for #COVID19 vaccination,” the government said in a tweet.

Or click here for direct e-filing

https://nphcdaict.com.ng/publicreg/





