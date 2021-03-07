How Supreme Court Judge Who Is Set To Retire This Month Died In Abuja

Published:

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court is dead.

Sources at the apex court confirmed that Justice Ngwuta died in his sleep around 2:00 am on Sunday.

Justice Ngwuta was said to be getting set for his retirement from on 30th March, 2021, upon the attainment of the 70 mandatory years.

He was among the judicial officers arrested and charged with corruption in 2016 following a raid on their residences by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ngwuta was in May 2018 discharged and acquitted by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He subsequently returned to the bench of the Supreme Court.





Share This