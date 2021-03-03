Herders Problems : Nyesom Wike Reconciles Governor Ortom And Bala Mohammed

Published:





Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday, settled their differences over their face-off on the herdsmen crisis rocking the country.

Mohammed had defended Fulani herdsmen wielding AK-47 rifles, saying they do so for self-protection.

Reacting, Ortom had lambasted the Bauchi governor for allegedly supporting criminality while labeling him a “terrorist governor”.

The Peoples Democratic Party had waded into the altercation between the two governors who incidentally belonged to the PDP.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Adamawa State counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, met with the two governors on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, and initiated reconciliation efforts.

A truce seemed to be reached after the meeting at Wike’s private residence in Port Harcourt with Ortom and Mohammed embracing each other.

