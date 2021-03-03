Gunmen Break Into Residence Of Sokoto Commissioner, Abduct Family Members

Published:

Some gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the sister in-law and brother of the Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development in Sokoto state, Bashir Gorau.



Gorau broke the news of the abduction on his verified Facebook account on Wednesday.



The message read, ” Innalillahi wa Inna wa innalillahi Rajiuun!!!.



“It’s about 12:45am that, Bandits attacked our House in Gorau Town, Goronyo local government area and abducted wife of our elder brother Alhaji Lawali Gorau and one of our brother Hassan Manya.

“May God protect and return them to Us safely, Amin. In need of your prayers fellow Muslim.”

While speaking to our correspondent over the phone, the Commissioner said the bandits shot into the air when they stormed the house.

He said it could have been a targeted crime because apart from his sister in-law and brother, they didn’t take anybody in the village.

When asked if the kidnappers had contacted the family, he said, “We are still waiting for their call to know their demands.”



