Gov Akeredolu Appoints 37 New Political Aides

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, has dissolved some political appointees with immediate effect.

The affected appointees include Personal Assistants, Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants. Governor Akeredolu thanked them for their selfless service and dedication to the service of the State.





Subsequently, the Governor has approved the appointment of Bola Alabi, Esq as the new Chief of Protocol. Alabi, a Legal Practitioner, served as Deputy Chief of Protocol in the first term of the Governor. Mrs. Olufunke Bisi Aruna has been appointed as the Deputy Chief of Protocol.





In the meantime, Mr. Governor has also approved that Mr. Kunle Adebayo and his two other committee members should continue to superintend over the affairs of the OSRC Media Group as Chairman and members of the committee.





Mr. Bayo Olafusi has equally been nominated as member of the Ondo State Judicial Service Commission. His name is being forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly

for confirmation.





Other appointments approved by the Governor are:





i.​Prince Olusegun Omojuwa – Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor





ii. ​Dr. Doyin Odebowale - Senior Special Assistant ( Special Duties and Strategy)





iii. ​Pastor Akin Olotu - Senior Special Assistant (Agriculture)





iv. ​Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo - Senior Special Assistant (Security)





v.​Mr. Lincoln Afolabi Ojo - Senior Special Assistant (Youth Empowerment)





vi. ​Felix Kolawole Alonge, Esq - Senior Special Assistant (Social Investment

Programme)





vii. ​Dapo Aruwajoye - Senior Special Assistant (Broadcast Communications)





viii. ​Ojo Oyewamide - Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity)





ix.​Mrs. Gilda Amata - Senior Special Assistant (Domestic)





x. ​Mrs. Kehinde Omolara Adeniran - Senior Special Assistant (Women Affairs)





xi. ​Mr. Ogunyemi Olumuyiwa Ojo - Senior Special Assistant (Youth and Students

​Affairs)





xii.​Mrs. Temitope Omolola Daniyan - Senior Special Assistant (Gender, Research

and Documentation)





xiii. ​Miss. Tobilola Fademi - Senior Special Assistant (Media)





xiv. ​Mr. Rowland Iheloghara - Senior Special Assistant (Media)





xv.​Mr. Kenneth Odusola Stevenson – Press Secretary to the Governor





xvi.​ Stella Anyanwu - Senior Special Assistant





xvii. ​Oshinbolu Irene Abiodun Olubola - Senior Special Assistant





xviii. ​Mrs. Elizabeth Akpan - Senior Special Assistant (Administration)





xix.​Alex Ukah - Special Assistant (Special Duties)





xx. ​Nguher Zaki - Special Assistant (Photography)





xxi.​Mr. Micheal Attah - Special Assistant (Photography)





xxii.​Mr. Saidu Abdulrahman Kemi - Special Assistant (Photography)





xxiii. ​Mr. Olugbenga Asade - Special Assistant (Multi Media)





xxiv. ​Mr. Lawal Fatai Olushina - Special Assistant (Natural Resources)





xxv.​Mr. Yomi Egbukuyomi - Special Assistant (Credit and Loans)





xxvi. ​Leke Akeredolu - Special Assistant (Media Relations)





xxvii.​Odili Peace Yinjesu - Special Assistant (Innovation and Partnership)





xxviii. Miss Ngozi Ugochi Igbo - Special Assistant (Gender, Research and

Documentation)





xxix.​Adebowale Debo Ikuseewo-Akinbami - Special Assistant (Social Media & Archives)





xxx. ​Princess Aderonke Julianah Adeyemi - Special Assistant





xxxi. ​Mary Agidi - Special Assistant (Media)





xxxii. ​Naomi Olabode - Special Assistant





xxxiii. ​Gbemisola Ogunribokun - Special Assistant





xxxiv.​Folakemi Toyosi Ogunleye – Special Assistant





xxxv.​Mr. Segun Michael Iwalokun – Personal Assistant to the Deputy Governor





xxxvi. ​Venerable Benjamin Kunle Babalola - Chaplain, Government House Chapel





xxxvii. Rev. Adeleke Enoch Kehinde Olufemi - Asst. Chaplain, Government House Chapel.





The Governor wishes the new appointees best of luck while urging them to discharge their duties effectively, with utmost responsibility deserving of their offices.

