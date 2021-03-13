George Floyd's Family To Receive $27m Compensation Over His Death

Published:

The family of George Floyd, the Black man who died while being arrested by a white police officer in Minneapolis, has reached a $27 million settlement with the Minnesota city, lawyers for the family announced Friday.

The settlement is the “largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in US history,” the family lawyers said in a statement.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is currently on trial facing murder and manslaughter charges in connection with Floyd’s May 25 death. Three other officers also face charges.

(AFP)





Share This